Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,230 ($29.33) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Admiral Group to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 2,376 ($31.25) to GBX 2,304 ($30.31) in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Admiral Group to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 2,125 ($27.95) in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,188.25 ($28.79).

ADM opened at GBX 2,278 ($29.97) on Monday. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,508 ($32.99). The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,303.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,232.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a GBX 77 ($1.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $63.00. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.22%.

In related news, insider Annette Court acquired 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,187 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £26,462.70 ($34,810.18).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

