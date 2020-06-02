Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.26 per share, with a total value of $592,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.51 per share, with a total value of $54,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $494,351.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,410 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 18,485 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $66.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $94.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.35.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

