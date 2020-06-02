Albion Technology and General VCT PLC (AATG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on June 30th

Albion Technology and General VCT PLC (LON:AATG) declared a dividend on Friday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of AATG opened at GBX 73.75 ($0.97) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 70.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93. Albion Technology and General VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 83.15 ($1.09).

Albion Technology and General VCT Company Profile

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a regular and predictable source of dividend income combined with the prospect of long-term capital growth through allowing investors the opportunity to participate in a balanced portfolio of technology and non-technology businesses.

