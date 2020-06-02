Alliance Trust PLC (ATST) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.60 on June 30th

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $3.49. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ATST stock opened at GBX 765.38 ($10.07) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 622.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 730.71. Alliance Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 6.61 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 875 ($11.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12.

In other news, insider Clare Dobie bought 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 637 ($8.38) per share, for a total transaction of £9,593.22 ($12,619.34). Also, insider Christopher Samuel bought 85 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 613 ($8.06) per share, for a total transaction of £521.05 ($685.41). Insiders have purchased 1,628 shares of company stock worth $1,036,846 in the last ninety days.

Alliance Trust Company Profile

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

