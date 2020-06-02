Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

ALLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim raised Allogene Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Shares of ALLO opened at $48.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). On average, research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $107,528.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,380.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 20,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $392,668.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,215,426 shares in the company, valued at $42,779,876.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,535 shares of company stock worth $572,160. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

