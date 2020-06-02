Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Martingale Asset Management L P’s 7th Largest Position

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $75,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Guggenheim upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, China International Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,471.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,370.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,006.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,525.45. The company has a market cap of $1,218.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

