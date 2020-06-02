Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Roundview Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,471.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,370.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,006.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,525.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,232.51 billion, a PE ratio of 118.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. China International Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

