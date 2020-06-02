Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,482 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.0% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,471.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,370.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,006.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,232.51 billion, a PE ratio of 118.06, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

