Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Private Advisors LLC

Private Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Private Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $2,471.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,218.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,370.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2,006.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

