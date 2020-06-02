Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Berry Group LLC

Berry Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.6% of Berry Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Berry Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,309,000. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 14,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $916,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,471.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1,218.20 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,370.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,006.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

