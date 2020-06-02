Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Increased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,235 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of South Dakota Investment Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,471.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,370.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2,006.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,232.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.