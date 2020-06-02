Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Lannebo Fonder AB

Lannebo Fonder AB raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 7.9% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,204,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,471.04 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1,218.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,370.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,006.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

