Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Amazon.com to a sell rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $2,700.00 target price (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,471.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,232.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,370.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,006.90. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

