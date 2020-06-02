American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,116 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,603,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,981,526,000 after buying an additional 140,929 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,687,478,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,554,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,749,000 after buying an additional 1,996,814 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,884,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,199,000 after buying an additional 5,168,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,371,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,501,000 after buying an additional 5,623,984 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of AIG stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American International Group from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.