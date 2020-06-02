American National Insurance (ANAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

ANAT opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.64. American National Insurance has a twelve month low of $63.93 and a twelve month high of $126.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.63.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $369.69 million for the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

