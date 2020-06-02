America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $92.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $79.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $526.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.82. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $195.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gremp Jim Von bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann G. Bordelon bought 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,114.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,114.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1,871.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America's Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

