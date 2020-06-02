Analysts Anticipate Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) to post $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.55. Rent-A-Center posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $2.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $2.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rent-A-Center.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCII shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens raised Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $460,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 8,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $207,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 127,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 34,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 310,123 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,623,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1,260.2% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 334,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 309,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.