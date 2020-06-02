Analysts Expect GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $21.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given GAN an industry rank of 33 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of GAN from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of GAN opened at $24.30 on Friday. GAN has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

About GAN

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAN (GAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.