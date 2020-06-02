Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 35,118 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.38.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $321.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,378.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

