Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,854 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,357 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,854 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $182.83 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.03. The firm has a market cap of $1,386.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.55.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

