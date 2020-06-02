Apergy (NYSE:APY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Apergy (NYSE:APY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00.

APY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Apergy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Apergy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Apergy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Apergy from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apergy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.02.

Shares of NYSE:APY opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Apergy has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.57.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Apergy had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Apergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apergy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APY. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Apergy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apergy by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Apergy in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apergy during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Apergy by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

