Aperio Group LLC Increases Position in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Crispr Therapeutics were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 606.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

CRSP opened at $66.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.79 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day moving average is $55.98. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $1,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 10,693 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $698,039.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,478,378.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,039. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

