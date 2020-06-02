Aperio Group LLC Trims Holdings in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its stake in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,915 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Denny’s worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Denny’s by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Denny’s by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $78,615.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 806,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,215,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. Denny’s Corp has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $603.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. Analysts expect that Denny’s Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Denny’s from $24.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

