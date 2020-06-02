Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.9% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.38.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $321.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,378.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

