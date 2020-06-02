Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,601 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.0% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $321.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,378.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.38.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

