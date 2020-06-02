Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $245.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arista is well positioned to benefit from strong demand for its data center switches and continued spending on IT infrastructure products for deployment in cloud environments, and reported mixed first-quarter 2020 results. Notably, its switches and routers support the high-end cloud networking market that require fast throughput at low cost. Arista’s strategy of leveraging merchant silicon from multiple suppliers has also expanded product portfolio and increased its ability to offer products at cheaper prices. However, the company expects near-term volatility to persist in the cloud business despite underlying strength of the resilient business model and diligent execution of operational plans due to the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Intense competition, legal woes and stretched valuation remain other concerns for the company.”

ANET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Arista Networks to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura increased their target price on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $218.56.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $234.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $289.45. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $1,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,671.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,445 shares of company stock worth $8,785,303 in the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 154.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

