Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PUMP stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. Asante Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on PUMP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asante Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

About Asante Solutions

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

