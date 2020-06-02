Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 1,428.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

Shares of BIDU opened at $107.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.42. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.64 and its 200-day moving average is $115.63.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

