Bank of America Corp (BAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on June 26th

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

Bank of America has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Bank of America has a dividend payout ratio of 45.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of America to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of BAC opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.97. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.42.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

