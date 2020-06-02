BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,650 at Jefferies Financial Group

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BHP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.78) price objective (down from GBX 1,680 ($22.10)) on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of BHP Group to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,671.67 ($21.99).

BHP stock opened at GBX 1,625.40 ($21.38) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 939.80 ($12.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,390.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,540.40.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

