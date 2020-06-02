Bitcoin SV Price Hits $207.31 (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $207.31 or 0.02047370 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit, Bitfinex, Gate.io and BX Thailand. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and $1.97 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00178847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045350 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00029435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00127102 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,422,477 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, IDAX, Koinex, DragonEX, Coinbit, Bitbns, Upbit, MBAex, Huobi, Korbit, Cobinhood, BX Thailand, HitBTC, CoinZest, Bitfinex, Hotbit, Altcoin Trader, ZB.COM, FCoin, Gate.io, Bitkub, Kucoin, OKEx, Bit-Z, Bitrue, SouthXchange, Coinsquare, Coinsuper, YoBit, OTCBTC, CoinEx, BigONE, Bittrex, Poloniex, CoinBene, Indodax, Kraken, Bibox, Bithumb, Binance and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

