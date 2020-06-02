BlackRock Inc. Purchases 947,947 Shares of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,190,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.89% of Ardelyx worth $29,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARDX shares. BidaskClub lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 9,428 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $66,184.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,560.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 17,824 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $133,145.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,693 shares of company stock valued at $314,591. 15.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. Ardelyx Inc has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $651.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 9.76.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,403.90% and a negative return on equity of 77.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

