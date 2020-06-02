Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,758 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 530,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 104,733 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 610,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $16,017,132.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average is $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 78.37, a P/E/G ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.35.

Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

