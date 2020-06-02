Blair William & Co. IL Purchases New Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Crowdstrike by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth about $8,392,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth about $6,603,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth about $10,802,000. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

In other Crowdstrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $31,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,986,433 shares of company stock valued at $642,620,485 over the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

CRWD opened at $94.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.75. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike’s revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.