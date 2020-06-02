Blair William & Co. IL Sells 9,883 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,058 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,883 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 246.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 638,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 453,979 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter worth about $8,625,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 160.3% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 356,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 219,726 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 324,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 89,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

SPH opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62. Suburban Propane Partners LP has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $906.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $401.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.97 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners LP will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPH shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

