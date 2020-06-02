Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Position Decreased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,898 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Boeing were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,384,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.80.

NYSE:BA opened at $151.39 on Tuesday. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.49 and its 200-day moving average is $253.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

