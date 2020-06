Brokerages Anticipate Americas Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:USAS) to Announce ($0.06) EPS

Americas Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:USAS) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the six analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Americas Silver’s rating score has declined by 10.8% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $4.46 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Americas Silver an industry rank of 33 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAS opened at $2.48 on Friday. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.92.

Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 million for the quarter.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

