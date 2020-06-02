Brokerages Anticipate First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) to post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. First Midwest Bancorp reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $182.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 30.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,973,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,880,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $13,920,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,048,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,407,000 after purchasing an additional 813,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,763,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,797,000 after purchasing an additional 579,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

FMBI opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

