Brokerages Anticipate Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.10. Heartland Express reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Heartland Express from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $21.57 on Friday. Heartland Express has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

