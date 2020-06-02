Brokerages Anticipate Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) to report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is $0.20. Regions Financial reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

In other news, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

