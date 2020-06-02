Brokerages Anticipate Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Twin Disc reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 866.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $68.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.35 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWIN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Twin Disc from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

TWIN opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56.

In other news, Director David B. Rayburn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $64,700.00. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares during the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 744,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 109,836 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 412,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,646,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 128,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

