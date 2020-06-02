Brokerages Expect Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.23. Flex reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flex.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Flex’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. Flex has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth $30,832,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 25.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 868,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 177,400 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Flex by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 7,200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,300,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth $788,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flex (FLEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.