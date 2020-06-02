Brokerages Expect Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) to Post $0.16 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Radian Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.21. Radian Group posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 43.01%. The company had revenue of $329.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on RDN. B. Riley raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Compass Point cut their target price on Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $41,288.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,796.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDN opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $26.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

