Brokerages Expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will announce ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.84). Rite Aid posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 285.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.94) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RAD shares. Guggenheim raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Rite Aid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 2,053.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RAD opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.88. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

