Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Lowered to “Sell” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COG. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $19.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.24.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COG. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 421.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

