Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 824.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth $336,000.

BST stock opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%.

About BlackRock Science & Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

