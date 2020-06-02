Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,192 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $1,093,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF stock opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $33.34.

