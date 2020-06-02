Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CGC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Canopy Growth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Laurentian upgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.27.

Shares of CGC opened at $16.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 7.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

