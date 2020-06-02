Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 21.38%.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.77%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Securities upgraded Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

In other Capital Southwest news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $200,165.00. Also, CEO Bowen S. Diehl bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,942 shares in the company, valued at $898,151.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,450 shares of company stock worth $399,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

