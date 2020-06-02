Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $147.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $391.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.02.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.